Queenscliff Music Festival cancels 2020 event

Queenscliff Music Festival is the latest festival to cancel its 2020 event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released today (July 22), the team said the recent surge in active COVID-19 cases in Victoria made the November event impossible. No lineup had been announced for this year’s festival.

“We held out as long as we could, in the hope that things would improve and that we might be able to hold a festival, and for a while there it really looked liked things were improving and we’d be able to. Unfortunately though, with the recent COVID-19 spike in Victoria it is no longer possible,” director Andrew Orvis said.

Next year’s festival has been locked in for November 26-28, 2021. Ticketholders were encouraged to hold on to their passes for next year’s event, but refunds will be made available.

In addition to the cancellation, Orvis said the team was “working on some Plan B options”, which could include some smaller performances in Queenscliff later this year in lieu of the festival going ahead.

“If you’re in a position to keep your accommodation bookings we’d encourage you to do so. Our town, community and businesses would still love to welcome you in November assuming restrictions permit, and fingers crossed we’re able to have some music in town that weekend for you.”

The news follows the decision made by the team behind Listen Out festival to cancel this year’s event.