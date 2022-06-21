Queenscliff Music Festivals adds John Butler, The Teskey Brothers and more to 2022 line-up

Organisers of the Queenscliff Music Festival has announced an additional lot of artists set to perform at its 2022 iteration.

The first batch of acts for the festival – which will take place in Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula over the weekend of November 25-27 – was revealed at the start of June. This year’s Queenscliff Music Festival will be headlined by Baker Boy and Middle Kids, alongside RVG and ex-Preatures frontwoman Isabella Manfredi.

Leading the second round of acts, announced today (June 21), are John Butler and The Teskey Brothers. Also confirmed to appear are the likes of Vika & Linda, Seeker Lover Keeper, former Hunters & Collectors frontman Mark Seymour, The Bamboos, Fanny Lumsden, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Kee’ahn and Little Quirks.

The all-ages event will be held across several venues within the Queenscliff and Point Lonsdale region. It’ll mark the festival’s first outing since 2019, following two successive cancellations due to COVID-19. Back in March, Queenscliff organisers launched By The Pier, a sister event that was headlined Vera Blue, Julia Stone and Briggs.

The 2022 Queenscliff Music Festival joins a range of events included in the Victorian government’s Always Live initiative, which first launched in March with an exclusive Foo Fighters show in Geelong. The effort has also delivered a pair of Cate Le Bon concerts and the Tasha Sultana-headlined Ocean Sounds festival, as well as a just-announced Melbourne show from Billy Joel.

The Teskey Brothers’ Queenscliff performance will follow additional festival appearances at NSW’s Wanderer Festival and WA’s Good Day Sunshine, which are both slated for September.

Three-day tickets and camping passes for the 2022 Queenscliff Music Festival are available here. More line-up additions are expected to be announced closer to the date, but you can see the current roster below.

The updated line-up for the 2022 Queenscliff Music Festival is:

Baker Boy

Middle Kids

RVG

Isabella Manfredi

The Teskey Brothers

John Butler

Vika & Linda

Seeker Lover Keeper

Mark Seymour & The Undertow

The Bamboos

Fanny Lumsden

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham

William Crighton

Steph Strings

Kee’ahn

The Seven Ups

Jess Ribeiro

Little Quirks

Ben Mastwyk & His Millions

Bumpy

Zoe Fox & The Rocket Clocks

Bones & Jones

Folk Bitch Trio

Banjo Lucia

Rambal

Raul Midon

The Bad Dad Orchestra

Bud Rokesky

Monique Clare

The Stetson Family

Cat & Clint