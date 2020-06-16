Queensland Government announces additional $22.5million in arts relief

The Queensland Government has announced $22.5million in relief measures for the arts sector as venues begin to reopen their doors.

Of the $22.5million, half will be allocated towards offsetting revenue loss for live music venues, performing arts organisations, festivals and Indigenous arts centres that can demonstrate they have been “significantly impacted” by the pandemic.

Additionally, $4million will be set aside for grants intended to fund new works or arts projects, another $4million will support audience engagement initiatives and $2million has been allocated to commission festivals or tours in regional Queensland, as well as installations that employ local artists.

“The funding will boost jobs through the creation of a pipeline of live and local music and other performing arts experiences, including a focus on our independent artists who have been particularly impacted during this time,” Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement.

“Importantly it ensures the activation of our venues and helps the arts sector move past the economic impacts of COVID-19.”

The Queensland Government had previously committed $20million in relief measures for the arts sector. Last week, QMusic, the organiser of music industry conference BIGSOUND, said it had been tasked with administering $3,000 grants to affected musicians and industry workers as part of Arts Queensland’s stART funding program.

The announcement coincides with newly-released Australian Bureau of Statistics which recorded a 26.3 per cent decrease in jobs in the arts and recreation sector between mid-March and the end of May.