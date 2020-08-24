Queensland Government announces funding for Play Local and Creative To Go initiatives

The Queensland Government has announced the funding recipients for the Play Local and Creative To Go initiatives, as part of the state’s $22.5million Arts and Cultural Recovery Package.

A total of $812,635 has been allocated to the Play Local program, which will support 52 live music venues in hosting gigs for local musicians. The venues will either receive a maximum of $20,000 to host numerous shows between August and the end of December, or a single performance.

Venues such as The Zoo, Woolly Mammoth, The Tivoli, The Met, The Old Museum and Night Quarter are all set to receive around $20,000 to get fledgling artists onto their stages, while Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley Music Hall will use its $9,350 in funding to program a month of shows, totalling 44 comedians.

Another recipient is Brisbane’s Powerhouse, who are pledging their $20,000 to supporting 15 emerging, queer cabaret and musical theatre performers.

As reported by The Music Network, Queensland Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said that funding the venues would also benefit employees.

“Importantly, the Play Local investment will directly support jobs for almost 1,500 artists and arts workers and support the employment of hundreds of venue staff including venue management, technicians and bar staff,” she said.

The State Government’s other initiative, Creative To Go, will funnel $153,344 into ten different projects supporting almost 100 artists. The grants are designed to offset the costs of delivering live performances and encourage artists to venture to regional venues across the state.

Recipients of this funding include a touring cabaret production called Delta Divas, and a concert series titled Young at Heart, which draws on experiences and stories from Queensland’s farming communities.

Both programs are part of the Queensland Government’s $22.5million Arts and Cultural Recovery package, which was announced in June this year.

Earlier in the year, BIGSOUND organiser QMusic also declared they’d be doing their part to help out the state’s struggling music sector, offering relief grants of up to $3,000 to musicians and industry workers.