Queensland Government announces funding program for state’s live music venues

Live music venues in Queensland are now eligible for a new funding program to help them with recovery, following snap lockdowns in the past week.

According to the Queensland government’s website, small capacity venues (up to 499 people) can apply for a grant of up to $60,000, while large capacity venues (500 people or more) can apply for up to $80,000.

In a press statement, Minister for the Arts Leanne Enoch said, “Live music venues are an important part of Queensland’s vibrant music industry as an incubator for new talent and the development of artists.”

“Our Government recognises that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on our arts and cultural sector,” Enoch continued.

“This package of operational venue support, in addition to funding for music touring, is specifically targeted to boost the sustainability of the live music sector in Queensland”.

Enoch also explained that this new batch of funding is an extension of the state government’s Live Music Venue Support Program, which provided $22.5million of funding to 26 of the state’s venues.

Queensland venues can apply for the grants until 4pm AEST on Monday, April 19. To be eligible, venues must be based in Queensland and must have been operational for at least 12 months prior to their application.

In addition, venues will have to prove that they’ve have a history of a regular schedule of original live music programming and they’ll have to prove that they have been substantially and adversely impacted by the pandemic and subsequent restrictions.

Read more information on these grants here.

“Venues are critical to the survival and sustainability of our industry and providing employment opportunities for Queensland artists, technicians, crew and other music industry workers who rely on live performance and ensure a pipeline of emerging talent,” QMusic CEO Angela Samut said in a press statement.

“This funding package will offer venues a lifeline following the recent lockdown and ensuing cancelled shows.

“It gives a nod to the intrinsic value of experiencing live music which can enhance mental health and overall wellbeing for local communities across our state.”

Last week, greater Brisbane was sent into a snap three-day lockdown after COVID-19 cases emerged in the area that caused a slew of concerts and events to go on hold.

The cases spread to Byron Bay in NSW, which led to the cancellation of Bluesfest 2021, just one day before the festival was set to begin.