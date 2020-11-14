Queensland indoor music venues, cinemas, theatres can operate at 100 per cent capacity next week

Queensland indoor music venues can operate at full capacity from next week, provided all patrons are seated.

The increase from 50 per cent to 100 per cent capacity also applies to theatres, cinemas or any other kind of ticketed indoor event.

Open air stadiums will be allowed to operate at full capacity, increasing from 75 per cent, while outdoor event capacity will now move from 1000 to 1500 patrons. Dancing outdoors will now be permitted.

The announcement came as part of a slate of new eased restrictions set out by state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday (November 14). The new rules go into effect from 4pm AEST, November 17.

“Queenslanders have worked hard to stop the spread of the virus, which means we can enjoy more of our Queensland way of life and keep Queensland’s economic recovery plan moving forward,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Restrictions are changing in Queensland from 4pm, November 17.

In easing unrelated to music, the person limit in indoor spaces will increase to one person per two square metres, up from one per four square metres. Up to 50 people will now be permitted to gather in private homes or public spaces; up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals, with dancing at weddings given special permission to occur indoors and outdoors.

The new rules see Queensland join West Australia in having close to unrestricted live music – the latter state can have punters stand, with a capacity restriction only on the major venues of Optus Stadium, HBF Park, HBF Stadium – Main Arena, and RAC Arena.

NSW currently permits smaller venues to run with 50 per cent capacity, with a max of 1000 patrons.