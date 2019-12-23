Next October, Far North Queensland town Mareeba will play host to the inaugural Savannah In The Round country music festival. A lineup will be revealed in the coming months.

To be held over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend (October 2-4), the new three-day camping festival is set to feature a lineup of 30 local, national and international artists. The festival, which is a partnership between Sound Australia, the state government and Tourism Tropical North Queensland, will also foreground First Nations culture, as part of QLD’s 2020 Year of Indigenous Tourism initiative.

“Events like Savannah in the Round provide local communities the opportunity to showcase the tourism potential of the region, and also help to bring the community together,” State Member for Cook Cynthia Lui said, according to Express Media. “We hope many people choose to attend Savannah in the Round, and to experience all that Tropical North Queensland has to offer.”

Besides music, the festival will also feature programs such as yoga, children’s entertainment, guitar and songwriting workshops and more. Over 15,000 tourists are expected to attend the event, which is estimated to bring in over $4.5 million to the Cairns economy, per Express Media.

“[2019’s] Year of Outback Tourism brought more than a million tourists spending $750 million to our regional and remote communities,” Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a press release. “The Year of Indigenous Tourism gives us a focus to promote the Far North in the same way.”

Early bird tickets for Savannah In The Round will go on sale next Friday (January 3, 2020). For more details and ticketing information, visit their website here.