Queensland Music Awards announce 2020 finalists

The annual Queensland Music Awards (QMAs) have announced the finalists for its 2020 Album of the Year and People’s Choice Awards.

The four records up for the coveted AOTY award are Cub Sport’s eponymous album, Hatchie’s ‘Keepsake’, Thelma Plum’s ‘Better In Blak’ and WAAX’s ‘Big Grief’.

Cub Sport and Thelma Plum both scored spots on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019 list last month: the former at number 78 with ‘Party Pill’ while the latter clinched the number nine, 65, and 78 with ‘Better in Blak’, ‘Homecoming Queen’ and ‘Not Angry Anymore’, respectively.

Advertisement

Voting for the QMA People’s Choice Awards, presented by Oztix and The Music, has closed with only two finalists per category for Metro Venue of the Year, Regional Venue of the Year and Festival of the Year. Check out the full list of the nominees below.

The ceremony is set to go down at the new venue of Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall (up for Metro Venue of the Year itself) in two weeks’ time on March 3.

The QMAs will feature an Emerging Artist Of The Year category for the first time this year with self-nominated entries. No finalists have been announced yet.

Winners of the Emerging Artist Of The Year will score a Noisegate Producer Package valued at $2,905. It includes a one-on-one session with a leading booking agent, manager and publicist, a QMusic one-on-one session and an invitation to attend the 2020 Amplify Songwriting Retreat.

Cub Sport, Miiesha, Busby Marou, Jaguar Jonze and Order Sixty6 are also set to perform during the ceremony. Tickets are available to the public via the QMA’s website or Ticketmaster.

Queensland Music Awards Album of the Year Awards Nominations:

Advertisement

Cub Sport – ‘Cub Sport’

Hatchie – ‘Keepsake’

Thelma Plum – ‘Better in Blak’

WAAX – ‘Big Grief’

Queensland Music Awards People’s Choice Awards Nominations and Categories:

Metro Venue Of The Year

– The Fortitude Valley Music Hall

– The Triffid

Regional Venue Of The Year

– Miami Marketta

– Solbar

Festival Of The Year

– Big Pineapple Music Festival

– Caloundra Music Festival.