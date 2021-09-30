Queensland music festival Savannah in the Round to offer free vaccinations

Queensland music festival Savannah in the Round says it will be the first to offer punters a vaccination hub when it takes place in Tropical North Queensland this weekend.

Free vaccinations will be offered to attendees from 8am until 4pm on the festival’s first day tomorrow (October 1) at a purpose-created facility.

The festival is set to run from October 1 to October 3 at Kerribee Park in Mareeba, with a line-up that includes the likes of John Williamson, Lee Kernaghan, John Butler, Troy Cassar-Daley, Sneaky Sound System, Casey Barnes and more.

“Creating a festival in the middle of a pandemic is no easy task, but vaccination is the key to freedom, and we’re pleased to partner with Queensland Health to make it easy for those who choose to roll up their sleeves,” commented event director James Dein in a statement.

“We have worked hard for over two years now on ensuring our COVID plan is best practice, and while we’re proud of the event we’ll be delivering to the Tropical North this weekend, we are urging our patrons to join us in getting the jab so that normal life can be just around the corner.”

The announcement comes as several parts of Queensland – Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Logan, Moreton Bay, Townsville and Palm Island – had venue capacities reduced today (September 30) in response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Venues in the affected regions must return to a one person per four square metre rule indoors, and one person per two square metres outdoors.

“No restrictions are currently impacting the festival region,” Savannah in the Round said on social media earlier today. “However, common sense is advised,” the festival added, asking punters to sanitise their hands regularly and maintain social distancing, among other guidelines.