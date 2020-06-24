Queensland Symphony Orchestra announced for Isol-Aid’s 15th event

Live-streamed performance series Isol-Aid will return for its 15th run this coming weekend, announcing the Queensland Symphony Orchestra as the first act from this weekend’s lineup.

On Saturday (June 27), six members of the QSO will be performing a 40-minute set “from the comfort of their own homes”. The orchestra’s program has yet to be announced.

Festival management said in a statement, “Like the rest of the Australian music industry, the QSO have seen all their performances and workshops cancelled due to the virus, so this is a note-able opportunity for them to play to current fans and new ones alike.”

The remainder of the festival’s lineup will be announced at midday this Friday June 26. Last weekend’s Isol-Aid lineup featured performances from Banoffee, Baths, Lonelyspeck and Holy Fuck, among others. The lineup was curated in part by agencies Good Manners and Winterman & Goldstein.

As always, Isol-Aid is free to watch, but audience members are encouraged to donate to the festival or purchase merchandise. All donations raised go directly to the artists and their teams, and proceeds from merchandising sales go towards running costs and the festival’s tech staff, digital marketing, programming and design teams.