Queensland venue restrictions to ease slightly from tomorrow

Restrictions in Queensland will be easing six hours earlier than planned as the state recorded no locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 overnight.

Indoor businesses are currently permitted to operate at a two square metre density quotient. From 6am tomorrow (April 15), dancing indoors at venues will be allowed again, as well as standing indoors to eat and drink.

Ticketed venues can continue to host gigs at 100 per cent seated capacity, but patrons will no longer be required to wear masks indoors. Attendees are still encouraged to wear masks while entering and exiting the premises, however.

Outdoor festivals with fewer than 500 punters per day are allowed to proceed without a COVID Safe Checklist or density quotient. Festivals with between 500 and 1,499 people are permitted with a COVID Safe Checklist, while larger events require a COVID Safe Event Plan.

“Queenslanders have done a mighty job and I want to thank everyone,” State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this morning.

“It had not been easy over these last two weeks.

“I know it’s been very tough on families who have had loved ones in hospitals, in aged care facilities and disability homes, so families are going to be reunited.”

Restrictions were tightened last month as a COVID-19 cluster was discovered in the Greater Brisbane area. Following a three-day lockdown, restrictions were eased somewhat in early April.

As the ABC reports, Queensland recorded two cases of COVID-19 overnight, detected from returned travellers in hotel quarantine. There are currently 51 active cases in the state.