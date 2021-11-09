Queensland’s live music restrictions expected to end in December

Queensland has outlined its plan to remove restrictions on live music completely, expected to occur next month.

In a press conference this morning, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed that pubs, clubs, nightclubs and music venues will be freed of all restrictions once 80 per cent of eligible Queenslanders aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Only vaccinated staff and patrons will be permitted to enter the premises.

Additionally, both indoor and outdoor music festivals will be permitted to operate without capacity or density limits, provided only vaccinated staff and patrons are allowed entry.

The 80 per cent fully vaccinated threshold is expected to be reached on December 17. According to the latest information from QLD Health, 79.6 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have had their first vaccine dose, while 67.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Palaszczuk said the forthcoming freedoms are a reward for people who have rolled up their sleeves.

“I’ve always said, as Premier, I am determined to unite Queenslanders and we have been united in our fight against this Delta virus,” she said.

“But now we need to all be united in our effort to get vaccinated. People should be rewarded for what they have done so far and I want to thank Queenslanders for everything they have done.”

Queensland’s updated roadmap follows news from the Victorian government last month, which confirmed music venues and festivals can operate at full capacity once 90 per cent of the population (aged 12 and over) are fully vaccinated. This is expected to be on November 24.