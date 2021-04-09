News Music News

Queensland’s Princess Theatre bought by The Tivoli owners, to become live music venue

The renovated venue will have a standing capacity of 900, and a seated theatre capacity of 500

By Josh Martin
An artist's impression of what a renovated Princess Theatre will look like. Photo credit: Princess Theatre.

The Princess Theatre, Queensland’s oldest-standing performance venue, has been bought by the owners of The Tivoli and will be renovated as a live music venue.

The siblings who own The Tivoli – Steve Sleswick and Dave Sleswick – purchased the 133-year-old theatre with Brisbane investor Steve Wilson, as announced in a press release yesterday (April 8).

The Princess will reopen in August as a “sister” venue to The Tivoli, featuring a brand-new auditorium with a standing capacity of 900, and a seated theatre capacity of 500. It will also have four bars, a public café, private event spaces, a rehearsal room, a co-working creative office and workshop space, and an outdoor courtyard.

“The Princess was created as a theatre in 1888, originally known as the South Brisbane Public Hall,” Dave Sleswick said in a press statement. “We feel it’s vital for us to reclaim the building for Brisbane’s vibrant world-class arts sector and return it to the community to be used as it was originally intended.

PrincessTheatre_1940
The Princess Theatre in 1940. Photo credit: Matteo Omied / Alamy Stock Photo

“It shares the same independent spirit as The Tivoli and will have live music at its heart, providing a home for Brisbane and Queensland artists, musicians and entertainers, as well as those from throughout Australia and across the world.”

The Sleswicks did a similar refurbishment of The Tivoli in 2016, when it was slated for redevelopment.

Building works kick off this week, with an expected re-opening slated for late August this year. The venue’s inaugural program of gigs will be revealed in May.

