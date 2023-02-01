Questlove to curate tribute to 50 years of hip-hop at Grammys

Questlove has revealed that he’s co-curated a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop at this year’s Grammys.

The musician broke the news in a new announcement video released yesterday (January 31), adding that he’s been working on the tribute with some of the “biggest names” in hip-hop.

The performance will honour the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s beginnings and will see a range of acts perform from the genre, across “its past, its present, its future,” according to Questlove.

In the video, Questlove said: “I’m really really thrilled to announce that there’s gonna be a special segment on the Grammy telecast, this Sunday night, honouring hip-hop’s 50th.

“Can you believe 50? It’s going to be an absolutely amazing moment with some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history — its past, its present, its future.”

Questlove went on to say that hip-hop’s “impact on our culture and our world” is “immeasurable” and described it as a “driving force in the music, in the culture.”

He continued: “I’ve had the great privilege of co-curating this thing with The Roots and many many others that are gonna join us that night. So, you gotta see it.”

You can watch the video here:

.@questlove is here with a special #GRAMMYs announcement… Join us LIVE this Sunday at 8pm ET/5pm PT for a celebration like no other, honoring 50 years of Hip Hop with an EPIC performance. pic.twitter.com/3KerHIFnjU — CBS (@CBS) January 31, 2023

A number of artists have already been revealed to be performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith.

Kim Petras will also be appearing alongside Smith, performing their hit 2022 collaboration ‘Unholy’. Other performers confirmed for the evening include Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs.

The 65th Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, with comedian Trevor Noah on hosting duties for the third time in a row. Nominations were announced in November, with the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Adele leading the way.

All artists performing at next month’s ceremony are also up for awards. Bad Bunny, Carlile, Lizzo and Mary J. Blige are all nominated for Album of the Year – among many other categories. Carlile is up for seven awards in total, while Blige is up for six and Lizzo is up for five.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nirvana, The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson were among those who would receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s ceremony.