Quicksand announce fourth album ‘Distant Populations’ with new song ‘Missile Command’

Quicksand have announced their fourth album ‘Distant Populations’ – listen to the new track ‘Missile Command’ below.

The NYC post-hardcore band will release the 11-track record digitally on August 13, with a vinyl edition later arriving on September 24 via Epitaph. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Following on from 2017’s ‘Interiors’ – Quicksand’s first studio effort in 22 years – the forthcoming collection was recorded at Studio 4 Recording in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania alongside producer/engineer Will Yip.

Advertisement

Accompanying today’s album news is the group’s new single ‘Missile Command’, which arrives with an animated official video – watch below. Emerging from a live jam session, it comes after the release of the song ‘Inversion’ in April.

“It really kind of focuses on Sergio’s [Vega, bassist] whole motif in a very simple way,” explained frontman Walter Schreifels of the latest release.

“He and Alan [Cage, drummer] just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me. I just felt like it’s a kind of song that is very us, but we hadn’t written it yet.”

The aforementioned tracks will feature on ‘Distant Populations’ alongside cuts such as ‘Lightning Field’, ‘Brushed’, ‘Phase 90’ and ‘Compacted Reality’ – check out the full tracklist and artwork below.

‘Inversion’ ‘Lightning Field’ ‘Colossus’ ‘Brushed’ ‘Katakana’ ‘Missile Command’ ‘Phase 90’ ‘The Philosopher’ ‘Compacted Reality’ ‘EMDR’ ‘Rodan’

Advertisement

According to Schreifels, the album tackles delves into the duality of our simultaneous existence in individual relationships and as part of a mass society – presenting the feelings of alienation and loneliness that come with it.

“Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart.” he said.“We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing.

“But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones.”