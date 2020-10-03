Quiet Blue releases sumptuous new single, ‘Hollow’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Quiet Blue has released a new single, ‘Hollow’.

A press release described the pensive ‘Hollow’ as “a haunting track about the feeling of futility in finding meaning in the world”.

The song dropped with an accompanying visualiser, which you can watch below:

Quiet Blue – the creative moniker of Nic Georgiou – said ‘Hollow’ was about “the feeling of futility that we sometimes get in addressing the world around us”.

“I definitely feel that I’ve tried to fill gaps in my own happiness with things that the world has told me ought to make me content,” he said. “Causes, possessions and relationships have at times provided moments of intense meaning to my life but at the same time, I’ve felt that my attempts to fulfil myself with these things are often futile.

“Sometimes the battles we fight are to no avail and what we thought was important turns out not to be. I wanted to create that hopeful-all-consuming-about-to-burst-with-excitement feeling we all get before something we’ve been looking forward to and then tear it away to accentuate the inherent transience of those feelings.”

‘Hollow’ follows the release of Georgiou’s other offerings this year, ‘Lost It All’ and ‘Jealous’. He released three songs in 2019, ‘Thinking It Over’, ‘For A While’ and debut single ‘The Likeness Of You’.