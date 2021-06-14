Quivers announce Australian tour in support of new album ‘Golden Doubt’

Melbourne indie-pop band Quivers have announced a ten-date string of Australian headline shows in support of their just-released second album, ‘Golden Doubt’.

The quartet will kick things off on Friday August 13 in the regional Victorian hotspot of Castlemaine, before hitting stages in Ballarat, Melbourne, Adelaide, Wollongong, Sydney, Hobart, Brisbane and Eltham. They’ll wrap the tour up with a gig in the NSW town of Yamba on Sunday September 19.

Tickets to all ten shows are on sale via Quivers’ website. Find the full tour itinerary below.

The band released ‘Golden Doubt’ last Friday (June 11), following a slate of singles that included ‘Videostores’, ‘Gutters Of Love’, ‘Hold You Back’ and ‘Chinese Medicine’.

The LP was highlighted as one of NME’s top picks for June, with writer Alex Gallagher saying: “‘Golden Doubt’ is more a carrying of the torch than an exercise in nostalgia – these songs are warm, inventive and reward repeat listens, the band’s idiosyncrasies shining bright throughout.”

In a press release, frontman Sam Nicholson explained how ‘Golden Doubt’ tackles themes of grief and love, and how the two intertwine.

“The album tries to bottle the rush of feelings and fears when you give into falling for someone,” he said. “It’s also an album in love with other albums, and the other bands around us.”

Quivers also released a full-length album of R.E.M. covers in February, completely re-imagining the legendary rockers’ 1991 album ‘Out Of Time’. They promoted the effort with a music video for their take on ‘Losing My Religion’.

Quivers’ 2021 ‘Golden Doubt’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 13 – Castlemaine, The Bridge

Saturday 14 – Ballarat, The Eastern

Saturday 21 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Thursday 26 – Adelaide, Crown & Anchor

Friday 27 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Sunday 29 – Sydney, The Vanguard

SEPTEMBER

Friday 10 – Hobart, Altar

Thursday 16 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 18 – Eltham, Eltham Pub

Sunday 19 – Yamba, Yamba Bowlo