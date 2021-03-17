Quivers announce new album ‘Golden Doubt’

Melbourne-via-Tasmania quartet Quivers have announced new album ‘Golden Doubt’ will arrive on June 11, after their recent signing with Spunk Records. See the artwork and tracklist below.

The news arrives alongside the album’s opening track ‘Gutters of Love’, a shimmering kaleidoscope of melodic jangle-pop anchored by some very sweet vocal harmonies.

“’Gutters of Love’ is a song about serotonin levels but mostly about love. We wanted a guitar song that was in love with love but also knows a comedown is coming and you might need your friends to help you get through it,” singer Sam Nicholson said.

Watch the accompanying film clip, comprised of super-8 footage shot throughout 2020, below:

‘Golden Doubt’ will mark the first album of original material from Quivers since their debut LP ‘We’ll Go Riding on the Hearses’, released independently in 2018.

Nicholson said the “golden” part of the new album’s title reflects their influences – the likes of Teenage Fanclub, The Cure and Another Sunny Day.

“Golden Doubt, because hitting your thirties after losing people knocks you off balance for a while, but no longer caring what the world thinks is always a breakthrough feeling.”

Late last year, Quivers covered R.E.M.‘s 1991 album ‘Out of Time’ in full, re-imagining the likes of ‘Losing My Religion’, ‘Shiny Happy People’ and ‘Radio Song’. The project was commissioned by Seattle label Turntable Kitchen.

2019, meanwhile, saw the band release two singles – ‘When It Breaks’ and ‘You’re Not Always on My Mind’ – both of which are included in the tracklist for ‘Golden Doubt’.

The tracklist for Quivers’ ‘Golden Doubt’ is:

1. ‘Gutters of Love’

2. ‘When It Breaks’

3. ‘Hold You Back’

4. ‘Nostalgia Will Kill You’

5. ‘Chinese Medicine’

6. ‘You’re Not Always On My Mind’

7. ‘Videostores’

8. ‘Overthinking’

9. ‘Laughing Waters’

10. ‘Golden Doubt’