Quivers release music video for vibrant new single ‘Hold You Back’

Melbourne-via-Tasmania outfit Quivers have released a new taste of their forthcoming album, new single ‘Hold You Back’.

Released today (April 21), the song features fuzzy guitars and swelling strings, personifying the themes of “being overwhelmed by someone, and somewhere”, according to the band.

In a press release, Quivers elaborated, saying ‘Hold You Back’ was also about being “overwhelmed by the beauty of those strange, new experiences we used to have when travel was possible”.

Filmed with a phone, the accompanying music video stays true to the quartet’s DIY roots.

Watch the video for ‘Hold You Back’ below:

Set for release June 11, new album ‘Golden Doubt’ looks to feature Quivers’ previously released singles, ‘Gutters of Love’ and ‘Videostores’.

2019 saw the band release two singles, ‘When It Breaks’ and ‘You’re Not Always on My Mind’, which are also included on the tracklist for ‘Golden Doubt’.

‘Golden Doubt’ will mark the first album of original material from Quivers since their debut LP ‘We’ll Go Riding on the Hearses’, released independently in 2018.

At the tail-end of 2020, Quivers shared a cover of R.E.M.‘s ‘Losing My Religion’ (accompanied by a music video shot in their native Tasmania) which was lifted from the band’s complete re-imagining of the iconic group’s 1991 album ‘Out Of Time’.