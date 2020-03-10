Quivers release dreamy new single ‘Videostores’

Melbourne indie-pop band Quivers have released ‘Videostores’, their first new music of 2020.

The single is a follow-up to their standalone 2019 singles ‘You’re Not Always On My Mind’ and ‘When It Breaks’. Listen to ‘Videostores’ below.

In an interview with Atwood Magazine, who premiered the song yesterday (March 9), the Melburnian four-piece said that the song is about “the fear of falling for someone paired with the relief of giving in”.

“It’s a strange time in history now that you can be nostalgic for horses as well as payphones and videostores,” they said.

“You can long for everything from before, while also longing for whatever might come next. This song is for when you realise you’re in deep with someone, but are pretending you aren’t.”

Quivers were set to perform at this year’s SXSW prior to its cancellation, but will still be touring the US regardless from late March onward.

Prior to that, they will be playing at Yah Yah’s in Melbourne this Friday (March 13) alongside Gena Rose Bruce and Chitra.

They will follow that up next week (March 18) with a performance as a part of Brunswick Music Festival at Estonian House, supporting Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

While no announcement has been officially made regarding the band’s second studio album, the band’s website teases their new album is “nearly ready”.