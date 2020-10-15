Quivers share music video for ‘Losing My Religion’ cover

Melbourne band Quivers have released the music video for their cover of R.E.M.’s ‘Losing My Religion’. The cover is the first track off Quivers’ complete re-imagining of the iconic group’s 1991 album ‘Out Of Time’.

The music video was filmed by Ursula Woods in southern Tasmania earlier this month. Watch the clip below:

Quivers initially released the cover last week after being asked by Seattle label Turntable Kitchen to remake a classic album. The full album of covers will be released on vinyl later this year.

“The middle era of R.E.M. is the one I grew up hearing through the next room – where this opaque angular jangle band becomes an MTV monster,” Quivers’ Sam Nicholson said in a statement.

“We spent four days in a rehearsal studio with our producer Matthew Redlich (Holy Holy, Husky), and made it up as we went along. We all sang, and Bella [Quinlan] takes the lead on our next song out – ‘Texarkana’.”

As for the music video, Nicholson said the clip makes him feel “homesick” for Tasmania.

“Their dog looking at an albino wallaby is all I need to get through a few more weeks before we can hopefully record music together again.”

Quivers’ debut album, ‘We’ll Go Riding On The Hearses’ was released in 2018. This year, the band have released one original track, ‘Videostores‘.