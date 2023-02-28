R.E.M.’s Mike Mills responds to Alex Jones’ claim all artists asked to “pledge themselves to Lucifer” before signing record deals

R.E.M.‘s Mike Mills has responded to Alex Jones’ claim that all artists asked to “pledge themselves to Lucifer” before signing record deals.

Speaking on his own biblical news channel His Glory, provocateur and commentator Jones said that he believes musicians have to “reject Jesus Christ” and “pledge” themselves to the devil before inking deals.

“It happened to Mark Dice, it happened to me, it happened to a bunch of other people I’ve talked to — before you’re offered a national TV show, before you’re offered a major record deal — they get you in a room and they say, ‘Listen, we want you to reject Jesus Christ and pledge yourself to Lucifer,'” Jones said.

He added that he had an “off the record conversation” with record executives who, he said, confirmed the theory.

“You’re sitting there in the meeting in a high rise building around an office table, and you’re like, ‘Are you kidding?’ And they’re like, ‘No, we’re very serious,'” he went on. “I tell viewers that story, you know, 20 years ago, and they go, ‘No, that’s insane.’ No, that really happened.”

In response, Mills jokingly confirmed the theory in a tweet which you can see below.

Earlier this month, Sam Smith‘s performance at the Grammys caught the attention of conspiracy theorists who thought the singer had been “taken over by demons”.

The artists teamed up for a live rendition of their Kim Petras collaboration ‘Unholy’ in a performance that featured red lighting, pyrotechnics and dancers performing in metal cages, while Smith was seen wearing a horned hat. Indeed, Madonna had introduced the performance by asking the crowd, “Are you ready for a little controversy?”

She went on to say: “Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music. If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something.”

The Church Of Satan then responded to the backlash from conspiracy theorists and right-wingers, with magister David Harris telling TMZ they thought Smith and Petras’ performance was just “alright” and “nothing particularly special”.

Of the claims the performance was a Satanic ritual, Harris added: “It’s sad when politicians on a national stage use someone’s religion as a punchline.” He also described those offended by the display as “delicate snowflakes”.