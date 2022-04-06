R. Kelly loses bid to delay sex trafficking sentencing by months

R. Kelly has had a bid to delay sentencing for his sex trafficking and racketeering convictions rejected by a court in Brooklyn this week (April 5).

The singer stood trial last September for racketeering, bribery and violating the Mann Act, which criminalises the transportation of any woman or girl across state lines for “immoral” purposes, such as illegal sexual activity.

Kelly was found guilty of all the charges against him and was jailed ahead of formal sentencing on May 4, 2022.

Kelly wanted a delay to the sentencing in the case until after an upcoming Chicago trial on separate changes for child pornography and obstructed justice.

His lawyers argued in court that the date should be pushed back because statements in that hearing “might be used against him” when proceedings begin on August 1 (via Billboard).

However, U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly denied the request without written explanation. While she did push back sentencing by six weeks, setting a date of June 16, she denied the months-long delay that was sought by Kelly and his legal team.

Earlier in the week (April 4), prosecutors “strenuously oppose” any delay, saying that Kelly’s victims had already “waited years” for justice.

They said in a statement: “His victims have waited years to see the defendant held to account and sentenced for his crimes.

“Moreover … many victims have cleared their schedules to travel from other states to New York to attend and be heard at the May 4, 2022 sentencing hearing.”

Back in February, Kelly filed a motion to be acquitted on – or at least be granted a new trial for – his September 2021 conviction for racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child and kidnapping.