R. Kelly says he will “fight for my freedom” after being convicted in sex trafficking trial

R. Kelly has claimed that he will “fight for my freedom” after being found guilty in his federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York yesterday (September 27).

The disgraced singer’s six-week trial – which featured 11 accusers taking to the stand to detail the numerous allegations of sexual abuse and violence against Kelly – concluded with him being found guilty by a jury of seven men and five women on all nine charges he was facing.

Kelly is now due to be sentenced on May 4, 2022, and could face life behind bars for his crimes. He will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

“Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis said in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“A predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage teenage girls, and young women and men, for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation and degradation.”

Kelly, who pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and has consistently denied all of the claims made against him, posted a message on his Facebook page yesterday after he was found guilty.

“To all my fans and supporters I love you all and thank you for all the support,” the message read. “Today’s verdict was disappointing and I will continue to prove my innocence and fight for my freedom.”

Kelly is still facing charges of child pornography and obstruction in Illinois. He is also concurrently facing other sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

