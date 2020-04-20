Metal supergroup R U N release debut single ‘For You’

Melbourne post-metal project R U N have released their debut single.

The duo, composed of vocalist Lochlan Watt and guitarist Mike Deslandes, have shared ‘For You’, and its accompanying music video, this morning (April 20).

Watch the band’s video below:

R U N sees two mainstays of Australia’s heavy music scene team up for the first time. Vocalist Lochlan Watt is perhaps best known as the long-time host of triple j’s metal program, The Racket. He has also fronted bands such as Nuclear Summer, Colossvs and Ironhide. Watt has also served as a touring vocalist for both Thy Art Is Murder and Psycroptic.

Watt’s bandmate, guitarist Mike Deslandes, is an accomplished musician and producer. He is the current guitarist for both High Tension and YLVA, and was previously in Adelaide band Coerce. He has served as a producer for albums by Pagan, The Nation Blue and Iron Mind, and also oversaw production on ‘For You’.

In a statement regarding ‘For You’, Watt noted that “[t]here are several meanings tied up” in the song.

“It is a song born from extreme emotional pain, but it is also a song that looks forward while standing firm,” he revealed in a statement.

“It wasn’t written for others… it was written for the self, and where you take it from there is up to you.”

According to a press statement, R U N are planning to release more music in the near future.