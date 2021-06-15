Raave Tapes lead Hidden Lanes Festival 2021 lineup

The lineup for this year’s edition of the Hidden Lanes festival has been announced, led by Newcastle power-pop outfit Raave Tapes, Connor Brooker (of Brisbane pop-punks Bugs) and disco-soul trio Buttercats.
As with previous years, the festival is free to attend and will be open to all ages. It’s booked to take place from 9am on Saturday August 14, spread across eight venues and alleyways in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley precinct. Watch the announcement video for festival below:
In addition to its 48-act live music program, which includes an all-local lineup of 15 DJs, the Hidden Lanes festival will feature a focus on local food, fashion and art. The Valley’s established assortment of restaurants and bars will be open as per usual, with additional market stalls and pop-up locations scattered throughout.
Raave Tapes released two singles last year: ‘Red Flag’ in March and ‘Habitual’ in December. The tracks followed their 2019 release ‘Down to the Wire’, a collaboration with Sydney producer CLYPSO.
Bugs, meanwhile, just wrapped up a national tour in support of their latest single, ‘Diamond’. Local band Melaleuca, who will also be performing at this year’s Hidden Lanes festival, supported the trio. During the tour, Bugs announced plans to release a single titled ‘DCP’ later in the year.
The full lineup for the 2021 Hidden Lanes festival is:
Raave Tapes
Connor Brooker
Buttercats
The Riot
Drop Legs
Perve Endings
Melaleuca
Pocketlove
Cupid & The Stupids
Miranda Vs. Arizona
Beks
Tomtom
Kookshill
Freight Train Foxes
Nicole Mckinney
Lucid Safari
Fraser Bell
Lucy Francesca Dron
Eleea
Hope One
Sofia Isella
Bunny Racket
Cloud Tangle
Hannah Sands
Straight Girls
Buttered
Birren
Brooke Austen
Bella Amor
Khara Van Park
Luate
Sidewalk Assembly
Juniper Stone
Paulina
Welcome To Country – Songwoman Maroochy
Ra
Jen_E
Girls In Hats
Scalymoth
Flex Cop
Ralphalpha
Daddy Olive
Chelea Sharne
Tantrum
Luke Brazier
Cheek2Cheek
Triina B2B Sweaty Baby
Dos Fangs B2B Hibboh
Oh Shit Shanai