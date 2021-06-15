Raave Tapes lead Hidden Lanes Festival 2021 lineup

The lineup for this year’s edition of the Hidden Lanes festival has been announced, led by Newcastle power-pop outfit Raave Tapes, Connor Brooker (of Brisbane pop-punks Bugs) and disco-soul trio Buttercats.

As with previous years, the festival is free to attend and will be open to all ages. It’s booked to take place from 9am on Saturday August 14, spread across eight venues and alleyways in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley precinct. Watch the announcement video for festival below:

In addition to its 48-act live music program, which includes an all-local lineup of 15 DJs, the Hidden Lanes festival will feature a focus on local food, fashion and art. The Valley’s established assortment of restaurants and bars will be open as per usual, with additional market stalls and pop-up locations scattered throughout.

Raave Tapes released two singles last year: ‘Red Flag’ in March and ‘Habitual’ in December. The tracks followed their 2019 release ‘Down to the Wire’, a collaboration with Sydney producer CLYPSO.

Bugs, meanwhile, just wrapped up a national tour in support of their latest single, ‘Diamond’. Local band Melaleuca, who will also be performing at this year’s Hidden Lanes festival, supported the trio. During the tour, Bugs announced plans to release a single titled ‘DCP’ later in the year.

The full lineup for the 2021 Hidden Lanes festival is:

Raave Tapes

Connor Brooker

Buttercats

The Riot

Drop Legs

Perve Endings

Melaleuca

Pocketlove

Cupid & The Stupids

Miranda Vs. Arizona

Beks

Tomtom

Kookshill

Freight Train Foxes

Nicole Mckinney

Lucid Safari

Fraser Bell

Lucy Francesca Dron

Eleea

Hope One

Sofia Isella

Bunny Racket

Cloud Tangle

Hannah Sands

Straight Girls

Buttered

Birren

Brooke Austen

Bella Amor

Khara Van Park

Luate

Sidewalk Assembly

Juniper Stone

Paulina

Welcome To Country – Songwoman Maroochy

Ra

Jen_E

Girls In Hats

Scalymoth

Flex Cop

Ralphalpha

Daddy Olive

Chelea Sharne

Tantrum

Luke Brazier

Cheek2Cheek

Triina B2B Sweaty Baby

Dos Fangs B2B Hibboh

Oh Shit Shanai