Listen to RAAVE TAPES’ blistering, electronics-heavy new track ‘Habitual’

RAAVE TAPES have shared new single ‘Habitual’, an electronics-heavy cut that sees the Novocastrian duo continue to pair infectious melodies with more abrasive elements.

Produced by Fletcher Matthews, the band’s Lindsay O’Connell takes centre stage on this one – with her soaring, emotionally-charged vocals punctuated by bursts of glitched-out noise and crushing, distorted bass.

The new single arrives alongside a Maya Luana-directed video that stars O’Connell – watch it below:

‘Habitual’ is the second single RAAVE TAPES have released this year, following up ‘Red Flag’ back in March.

In April, the band teamed up with CLYPSO on the track ‘Down to the Wire’.

“I watched [RAAVE TAPES] play from the side at a show we were both playing about two years ago and they instantly became my favourite band in NSW,” the Sydney producer commented at the time.

“That night I made a mental note that someday I’d make a song they would want to be part of and the song would encompass both of our energies and styles.”

RAAVE TAPES will launch ‘Habitual’ with a pair of shows at Crowbar in Sydney tomorrow night (November 26) with support from Poolroom. The late session is sold out, but tickets for the earlier session are available here.