RAAVE TAPES return with new single ‘Red Flag’

Newcastle power-pop duo RAAVE TAPES have returned with a new moody dancefloor filler by the name of ‘Red Flag’.

The once-trio may have downsized in physicality but their sound is bigger and bolder than ever, taking a leaf from early 2000s indie pioneers Hot Chip or Bloc Party.

According to the pair, ‘Red Flag’ is “less of a change in direction, more of a realisation of a sound we’ve always been driving at”.

Advertisement

RAAVE TAPES continued, saying they “spent countless weekends last year holed up with our good friend/producer Fletcher Matthews [and] this is the first taste of that harmonious convergence”.

‘Red Flag’ follows the release of 2019 EP ‘dancing because I’m sad,’ which featured their breakthrough hit ‘k bye’ among five other dance-punk fusion tracks.

‘k bye’ saw RAAVE TAPES emerge as one of Newcastle’s most exciting outfits, complete with a tongue-in-cheek music video inspired by The Saddle Club.

Their subsequent single, ‘SUDS’, continued to prove this is a band with a voice and strong sense of self, as they sang about calling out inappropriate conduct at gigs.

“We want to encourage the listener to call out this conduct, even if the culprit is a close friend,” singer/guitarist Joab Eastley said of the track. “To put it bluntly – don’t be a dickhead.”

Advertisement

RAAVE TAPES have released the second round of their ‘SUDS’ related merch, featuring the slogan “keep ur hands 2 urself”. They announced the re-release in a post saying this was relevant “now more than ever”.

“Please stay inside team, the most at-risk members of our communities are depending on us atm. We’ve just restocked these designs [featuring] new colours to remind everyone no touchy-touchy.”

NOW MORE THAN EVER – keep ur hands 2 urself 👏 Please stay inside team, the most at-risk members of our communities are… Posted by RAAVE TAPES on Monday, March 23, 2020

Last month, RAAVE TAPES supported BUGS for his triple j Like A Version cover of Mallrat’s ‘Charlie’.