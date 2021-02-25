Jigsaw falling into place: Radiohead announce new ‘In Rainbows’ puzzle

Radiohead are selling a new jigsaw puzzle based on their 2007 album ‘In Rainbows’.

The Thom Yorke-fronted band announced the game on social media today (February 25), having released a ‘Com Lag (2plus2isfive)’-inspired puzzle last summer.

Now available to pre-order through Radiohead’s WASTE website, the 1000-piece jigsaw takes on the aesthetic of the ‘In Rainbows’ artwork by Stanley Donwood, the group’s longtime collaborator. It measures 66cm x 50cm when completed.

According to an official description, the millboard is made from 100 per cent recycled material and image printed on an FSC paper source with water-based inks.

You can see a preview image of the game, which is priced at £29.99, in the tweet below. Shipping is expected to begin on April 26.

A brand new Radiohead jigsaw is available to purchase from the @wastehq store – now that you have completely run out of things to say to each other: https://t.co/z1I3BgLVpS pic.twitter.com/vL9pc0coao — Radiohead (@radiohead) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, a sketchbook used by the group while they were writing and rehearsing for their second album ‘The Bends’ has sold at auction for £5,000. The A2 sketchbook, which was picked up in 1993, contains hand-drawn sketches, chords and lyrics.

It comes after an old Radiohead demo tape featuring “raw” unheard tracks that were recorded by the band under their old name On A Friday sold for £7,600 at auction last month.