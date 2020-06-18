Radiohead are selling their own jigsaw puzzle

Radiohead have begun selling a special jigsaw puzzle, which they’ve branded the ‘Radiohead Fragmentary Time Waster’.

The 1000-piece puzzle forms the artwork from the band’s ‘Com Lag (2plus2isfive)’ compilation EP, which was released back in 2004.

An accompanying advert for the puzzle reads: “Bored? Got nothing to do? Fed up? Nothing on the TV. No way! What you gonna do? Gonna get a jigsaw innit.

“Tell me more, tell me more! A Radiohead jigsaw. Has it got loads and loads of pieces? A thousand. Is it really difficult and will it take ages? I reckon so, yeah. Sounds great! Is it affordable? Depends on your finances. Is there a chance you could still be bored after completing it? Yeah probably. Sounds amazing!!!”

On the box for the puzzle, a handy explainer reads: “One thousand small pieces must be carefully assembled in the correct and approved manner, only then will the entirety of the image be apparent to you.

“It will not be easy. It is not meant to be easy. It will be easy. It is meant to be easy.”

Pre-order of the jigsaw — the millboard for which is made from 100% recycled material, while the image is printed on an FSC paper source with water-based inks (the pieces are housed in a cotton cloth bag) — is open now at the WASTE website, and each unit costs £29.99.

The puzzles are expected to dispatch w/c August 24.

Last week, Ed O’Brien reassured Radiohead fans about the prospect of the band reconvening to make a new album by saying it “will definitely happen”.