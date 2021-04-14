Radiohead have shared rare footage of Thom Yorke performing ‘In Rainbows‘ cuts in 2005 as well as his solo material.

Nigel Godrich, the band’s longtime producer who is often dubbed their “sixth member”, unearthed the From The Basement session footage, which was posted on Radiohead’s official YouTube channel today (April 14).

Yorke’s performance includes early versions of ‘In Rainbows’ (2007) song ‘Videotape’ as well as ‘Disk 2’ cuts ‘Down Is the New Up’ and ‘Last Flowers’. The frontman also played ‘Analyse’ from his debut solo album ‘The Eraser’ (2006). Watch in full below.

It comes as Radiohead continue to add more archival videos to their YouTube channel. On Friday (April 9) they live-streamed their 2008 impromptu performance at London’s 93 Feet East, which you can rewatch. Details on remaining editions of live-streamed archival content have not been revealed.

Announcing the seven-week run of releases earlier this month, bassist Colin Greenwood wrote: “We rummaged in the Radiohead Public Library and found a few more concerts from a life we all yearn to return to. Thanks to science and the vaccines, we are a step closer to that.”

The band dug into the archives and aired various classic concerts last year in a bid to entertain fans during the first coronavirus lockdown, releasing performances on a weekly basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [the] current situation are eased, or we run out of shows”.

To recognise the hard work of crew everywhere who make live shows happen, we have re-made some @stanleydonwood designed crew T-shirts, proceeds of which will go to various crew support charities – buy here: https://t.co/z1I3BgLVpS pic.twitter.com/GIPcfGzlnZ — Radiohead (@radiohead) April 6, 2021

Radiohead recently unveiled a new series of T-shirts, with proceeds benefitting stage and crew organisations supported by #WeMakeEvents.

Guitarist Ed O’Brien also appeared on a new podcast yesterday (April 13) that shines light on music’s fight against climate crisis. Read more about Sounds Like A Plan here.