Radiohead side-project The Smile unveil new one-time single pressing

Radiohead side-project The Smile have unveiled details of a new one-time single pressing for recently released singles ‘You’ll Never Work In Television Again’ and ‘The Smoke’.

The trio comprising Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – released their debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ and its follow-up, ‘The Smoke’, earlier this year.

The single is a limited 7″ pressing and fans can win a copy of the single by entering a lottery.

Fans can pick up a free lottery ticket at selected record stores around the world between March 12-24.

The single will not be available to purchase. Fans must scan the QR code on their ticket by March 24 to enter for a chance to win one of the pressings.

You can find a full list of the participating record stores here.

A video on the band’s social media pages showed Thom Yorke and long-time artistic collaborator Stanley Donwood pressing the singles – you can watch below:

The band will hit the road this spring for a run of European headline shows. Kicking off in Zagreb on May 16, the tour also includes appearances in Vienna (May 17), Prague (19), Berlin (20), Stockholm (23), Oslo (24) and Amsterdam (27).

Yorke and co. will then return to these shores for a two-night billing at the Roundhouse in Camden, London on May 29/30. Further UK concerts are scheduled for Edinburgh’s Usher Hall (June 1) and Manchester’s Albert Hall (2).

In a four-star review, NME hailed the group’s recent London performance as “meticulous, captivating stuff”.

“It’s a stunning show – of course, it should be,” the review added. “This is an Academy Award-nominated composer, a Mercury-nominated jazz drummer and… well… Radiohead, and they’ve brought all their toys to share. All hail The Smile.”

It was recently revealed that Yorke and Greenwood contributed new and original music to the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, which premiered on February 27.

“Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood contributed some original stuff,” director Anthony Bryne recently told NME. “I’m over the moon about all of that. The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.

“It’s always about Tommy [Shelby] and his headspace. That’s what I keep going back to”, he added.