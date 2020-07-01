Radiohead will conclude their ongoing video series of classic performances tomorrow by streaming a 1997 festival set in full.

Thom Yorke and co. began broadcasting notable past gigs via YouTube back in April, vowing to share them on a weekly basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [the] current situation are eased, or we run out of shows”.

As the UK government prepare to lift further lockdown measures this weekend (July 4), the band took to their social media channels tonight (July 1) to signal the end of their current concert series.

Advertisement

Radiohead’s 1997 appearance at French festival Eurockeennes will be aired in its entirety tomorrow (July 2) at 10pm (BST) – you can tune in here.

Captioning a clip of the show, the group wrote: “Many thanks for watching. The esteemed government of the United Kingdom has deemed it time to ease lockdown. We will of course see how that goes. See you later. Or possibly sooner.”

Over the past three months, the band have shared their 1994 Live At The Astoria gig, a 2006 Bonnaroo Festival set, a headline appearance at Coachella 2012 and more from their extensive archives.

Announcing the project at the start of lockdown, Radiohead said: “Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several LIVE SHOWS from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ed O’Brien has assured fans that a new Radiohead album “will definitely happen” at some point. “When it feels right to plug back into Radiohead, then we will,” he said in an interview with NME.