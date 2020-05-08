Watch Radiohead’s 2006 Bonnaroo Festival set in full

Radiohead have streamed their 2006 Bonnaroo Festival set on YouTube – watch the full set below.

The band are entertaining fans during lockdown with the weekly video series, which sees them sharing archive footage of classic gigs from across their career.

The new Bonnaroo screening follows last week’s stream of the band’s 2012 Coachella headline set.

In an Instagram post about this week’s choice of gig, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood said that they’d tracked down “the original desk audio” to accompany footage of the Bonnaroo show.

“It’s easily, comfortably, the best festival experience I’ve ever had in America,” he added. “I hope the heat, dust, and smell of fine Southern whiskey comes over as well as the songs – and I hope that we get back to live music soon.”

You can see Radiohead’s 2006 Bonnaroo setlist below.

There There

2 + 2 = 5

15 Step

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Exit Music (for a Film)

Kid A

Dollars and Cents

Videotape

No Surprises

Paranoid Android

The Gloaming

The National Anthem

Climbing Up the Walls

Nude

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

The Bends

Myxomatosis

How to Disappear Completely

Encore:

You and Whose Army?

Pyramid Song

Like Spinning Plates

Fake Plastic Trees

Bodysnatchers

Lucky

Idioteque

Karma Police

Encore 2:

House of Cards

Everything in Its Right Place

Last month, guitarist Ed O’Brien revealed that Radiohead had been planning to tour again in 2021 — but those plans have now been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.