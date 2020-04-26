Radiohead were planning to tour in 2021 before coronavirus outbreak

Radiohead have been planning new tour dates for 2021, according to guitarist Ed O’Brien.

The band’s upcoming run is now being cast into doubt by the coronavirus, though.

Speaking to The Sun, O’Brien was asked about Radiohead’s upcoming plans, to which he replied: “What happens next with Radiohead? I don’t know.

“We’ve been talking about live dates next year but that was pre-coronavirus.”

The band finished up their touring for last album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ in 2018, and drummer Philip Selway said back in February that the band were set to take “a year away” from music in 2020.

This year was set to see frontman Thom Yorke and O’Brien tour their solo projects, though both runs of shows have been cancelled, and may be pushed into 2021, throwing the prospective Radiohead 2021 tour dates into doubt.

Ed O’Brien released his debut solo album ‘Earth’ this month. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “This side-project is a winning mix of tender folk and blissed-out rave (with a track that wouldn’t have sounded out of place on ‘Hail to the Thief’),” calling O’Brien Radiohead’s “secret weapon”.

Radiohead have been sharing classic archival footage of classic gigs from across their career on their YouTube channel during the coronavirus lockdown.

The series will continue on a weekly basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [the] current situation are eased, or we run out of shows.”