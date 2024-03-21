Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood announces photo book of life with the band: ‘How To Disappear’

Radiohead‘s Colin Greenwood has announced How To Disappear, his new photo book that documents the bassist’s life with the band.

How To Disappear marks Greenwood’s first book and was two decades in the making. It explores candid moments of Radiohead’s journey from 2003 up until their latest album, 2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool‘.

According to a press release, the book features candid moments of the group on stage, backstage, in the rehearsal room, behind the scenes, on tour, at work and at play through a time Greenwood refers to as “our middle years: all the joy and doubt and confidence and uncertainty we would oscillate between.”

The book also includes a revealing essay written by the bassist about his life in the band. A press release shared that his writing captures the joys, tensions and struggles of a group seeking what Greenwood described as “a communion through music”.

Speaking about How To Disappear, Greenwood said: “For years now, I’ve been taking fugitive snaps of my band, Radiohead. I’ve tried to catch out my friends with my small black Yashica T4 Super. On stage and in the rehearsal studio, they are so lost in their own moment of performance that they don’t see me with the camera.”

The book will be available in two editions. The first is a standard edition hardback featuring 97 behind the scenes photographs of Radiohead most of which are previously unseen along with a 10,000-word personal essay by Greenwood.

A special limited signed slipcase edition of the book will also be available. It will include everything from the standard edition as well as an exclusive 32-page booklet of ‘light show’ photographs by Greenwood along with his signature. The book will also be housed in a beautiful slipcase covered in Cialux real cloth.

How To Disappear is set for release on October 15 via John Murray Press worldwide and distributed in North America by Mobius Books. Visit here to pre-order.

In other news, Greenwood recently worked with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ on their new album ‘Wild God’. The bassist also joined Cave during his solo tour across the US.

Elsewhere, The Smile – comprised of Greenwood’s bandmates and brother Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood – recently released their second LP ‘Wall Of Eyes‘ earlier this year.

The band are currently on tour in support of ‘Wall Of Eyes’. In a four-star review of their live show at London’s Eventim Apollo, NME shared: “As they swap instruments and lose themselves, the show feels like a GarageBand jam but without the wankery (and that’s accounting for the dissonant clarinet solos and Greenwood somehow managing to make shredding on a harp look cool). You can’t call this self-indulgent when a capacity crowd are stuck in their quicksand funk.”

It continued: “You were never gonna get a whiff of ‘Creep’, and who needs it? Be glad to have this thrilling new beast: loose, instinctive, fitter, happier, more productive.”

Last year, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway hinted at the idea that the band were “coming back around to that point” of returning and reuniting.

While appearing on a live stream with the Crow Hill Company on November 24, the drummer said: “We’ve actually had a little break for a minute; the last show that we did was back in 2018, but we’re coming back ’round to that point now. There is just something particular to that relationship — that creative relationship and personal relationship — actually, you can’t get anywhere else.”

He continued: “We’re all coming back around to that point now of thinking, ‘Right, we’ve had a break — this is it. This feels like something to dive back into and really explore and see what other directions it can take us in.”