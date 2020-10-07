Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien shares throwback photo to mark Thom Yorke’s birthday

Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien has shared a throwback photograph of himself and Thom Yorke to mark the frontman’s birthday – check it out below.

Yorke turned 52 years old today (October 7), and O’Brien took to Twitter to post a vintage image dating back to the 1980s.

“Happy Birthday Thomas…. hope it’s a beautiful day for you and yours…. Thank you for the deep friendship, the laughs, the love and the inspiration my Brother,” he wrote above the snap, which sees the pair playing guitar beside an outdoor football pitch.

Advertisement

According to O’Brien, the photo was taken during a band practice at Abingdon Community Centre in April 1986. “Always deep into the music, always moving forward… All love,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

This comes after Yorke married his partner Dajana Roncione in Sicily last month. The pair tied the knot at a ceremony at the Villa Valguarnera estate in the town of Bagheria, while adhering to strict social distancing measures throughout the day.

Back in June, O’Brien opened up on the future of Radiohead – saying that he was “sure there will be another album” at some point. “But when that is, I have no idea…,” he added.

“That last record [2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’] was a lot of old songs, which explains the different eras of Radiohead it might have sounded like.”

Advertisement

O’Brien released a solo album under his EOB moniker, ‘Earth’, in April. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “O’Brien’s personality shines through, and it’s a pleasure to get to know him. It’s tempting to conclude he’s Radiohead’s secret weapon.”