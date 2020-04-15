Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien to guest program ‘rage’ this weekend

Radiohead member Ed O’Brien will be guest programming rage this Saturday (April 18), following the release of his solo debut record.

Announced yesterday (April 14) on the show’s webpage, O’Brien joins a number of high-profile musicians who have recently tried their hand at programming the music show, including Weyes Blood, Amanda Palmer and Denzel Curry.

“I’d like to play for you a band from Manchester called 808 State, Little Simz, The Police and Kendrick Lamar,” O’Brien said in a promotional video posted by rage.

He’s a founding member of one of the world’s biggest alt rock acts, has been ranked as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, and now, Ed O’Brien of @radiohead and @EOBOfficial is guest programming rage Saturday April 18. DETAILS: https://t.co/1YvXcIf8TT #watchingrage pic.twitter.com/QItsjycG7g — rage (@rageABC) April 15, 2020

Advertisement

Much like other members of Radiohead, O’Brien is pursuing solo projects outside of the band. The artist has released multiple singles under the moniker EOB — the latest being ‘Cloak Of The Night’ featuring Laura Marling — in the lead-up to the release of his debut solo album, ‘Earth’. The record will be released on April 17 via Capitol.

In a recent interview with NME, O’Brien said the album is an accurate depiction of the issues the world currently faces.

“A theme on the record is that in spite of the darkness and challenging times that we live in, humanity can do amazing things when they put their mind to it.”

The ABC recently defended its decision to cut the length of rage‘s Saturday program from five hours to one in order to give News Breakfast more time to cover the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“This decision is under regular review and we will update you if anything changes…For now, know that it won’t be forever! And we definitely don’t plan on going anywhere!” a statement from the public broadcaster read.

“[It] is a reflection of the seriousness of these times.”

Last month, O’Brien suspected he “most probably” contracted COVID-19 after displaying symptoms. The singer has since recovered.