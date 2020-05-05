Radnor and Lee cover viral track ‘I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole’

Radnor and Lee, the musical partnership of actor Josh Radnor and musician Ben Lee, have shared a cover online of the song that went viral over the weekend, titled ‘I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole’.

The original song was posted on Twitter by American actress and musician Lisa Rieffel on Sunday (May 3) and performed by her young daughter with a guitar. The 20-second video has since been shared tens of thousands of times and garnered a significant amount of press.

A day later on Monday May 4, Radnor and Lee posted their rendition of the song. The duo’s folk cover managed to stretch the song out to a minute and features the two musicians socially distancing in their own homes.

Watch the original below:

My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

And here is Radnor and Lee’s cover:

We loved this and did our own version. https://t.co/pBaB0FCIEP pic.twitter.com/sNPGPIoPbu — Radnor & Lee (@radnorandlee) May 4, 2020

The duo aren’t the only musicians to present their take on the viral hit. The song has been remixed a number of times and shared online.

Coincidentally, Radnor and Lee’s forthcoming record, ‘Golden State’, was scheduled to be released on this Friday (May 8) through Flower Moon. However, the release has since been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of writing, the album currently does not hold a firm release date. Radnor and Lee’s self-titled debut album was released in 2017.