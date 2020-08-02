Raekwon says ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx III’ is coming

Raekwon has announced the third and final instalment of the ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’ series is on the way.

The original ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’ album was released on August 1, 1995 and celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday. ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx II’ followed in 2009.

Speaking to TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson, the Wu-Tang Clan member reflected on the first record in the series and announced the third album. “I’mma make an announcement, you ready?” Raekwon said during the interview.

“It’s time we close that trilogy out. It’s time to close that trilogy. I was holding all night back to tell you that. ‘Cuban Linx III’ baby, the trilogy. It’s over after that. It’s over.”

Raekwon did not give any hints as to when ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx III’ would arrive or who would feature on it. However, in 2012, the rapper told MTV it would “only be right” to get Kanye West on the third part of the trilogy.

In 2015, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah teamed up to make a documentary about the original ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’ album. The Purple Tape Files was released in 2016 and featured new interviews with artists, journalists and other industry insiders, examining the LP’s impact on pop culture.

Meanwhile, last year it was announced that a Wu-Tang Clan theme park is in the works in South Korea. Jimmy S. Kang, Vice-President of the group’s Wu-Tang Management, said he was currently negotiating for the theme park to open in Seoul. No details on an opening date or rides set to be featured have been revealed.