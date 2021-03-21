Raekwon shares unreleased Griselda collaboration during VERZUZ battle

Raekwon shared a previously unreleased collaboration with Griselda during his VERZUZ battle with Ghostface Killah.

The two Wu-Tang Clan rappers faced off in the battle series last night (March 20), where they were joined by other members of the hip-hop group.

During the session, Raekwon aired a previously unreleased collaboration with Griselda, although he did not play any of the rap trio’s parts on the track.

The title of the song, which features an Aretha Franklin sample, is also currently unknown. Listen to a clip of it below now.

Raekwon & Griselda unreleased collab. That Aretha sample is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/c3b1IMG0MP — Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1) March 21, 2021

Raekwon last released an album with 2017’s ‘The Wild’. Last year, he teased that the third and final instalment of the ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’ series was on the way.

“It’s time we close that trilogy out,” he said in an interview. “It’s time to close that trilogy. I was holding all night back to tell you that. ‘Cuban Linx III’ baby, the trilogy. It’s over after that. It’s over.”

Raekwon did not give any hints as to when ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx III’ would arrive or who would feature on it. However, in 2012, the rapper told MTV it would “only be right” to get Kanye West on the third part of the trilogy.

Meanwhile, the line-ups for the next VERZUZ battles have been confirmed. Method Man and Redman will go up against each other, while The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire will also go head-to-head in the series.

Future battles include a “Ladies night”, a Mother’s Day special and a rematch. Which artists will be taking part in those is yet to be announced.