Rag’n’Bone Man shares full band video for new single ‘Alone’

Rag’n’Bone Man has shared an atmospheric music video to accompany his latest single ‘Alone’.

The track is the latest to be taken from his latest album ‘Life By Misadventure’, following previous single ‘Crossfire’ back in May.

The artist explained in a press statement that ‘Alone’ was written following conversations with a friend, who told Rag’n’Bone Man – whose real name is Rory Graham – about feeling judged by her family for not marrying and having children. “I really feel for women, because men don’t get that kind of pressure from their families,” the singer added.

The black-and-white clip sees Rag’n’Bone Man singing and playing guitar on the track, while a full band as well as backing singers join him as the song swells. Watch the full video below.

The album was first previewed back in January with new single ‘All You Ever Wanted’, while April saw the arrival of ‘Anywhere Away From Here’, a collaboration with P!nk that the pair performed at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

‘Life By Misadventure’ was largely produced by Mike Elizondo (Eminem, Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette) at his studio near Nashville. Recorded “like a live album”, the project contains contributions from drummer Daru Jones (who worked on Jack White‘s ‘Lazaretto’) and guitarist Wendy Melvoin (Prince‘s The Revolution).

‘Life By Misadventure’ is set to be toured around the UK later this year, beginning in October with a hometown show at Brighton Centre before the dates carry on through the rest of the month and end in early November with a London show at Hammersmith Apollo. Tickets are on sale now here.