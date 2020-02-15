News Music News

Rage Against the Machine raise over $3 million for charity while combating ticket scalpers

"So far we stopped approx 85% of the scalping market"

Will Lavin
Rage Against the Machine
Rage Against the Machine are fighting ticket scalpers one city at a time. CREDIT: Chris Saunders/Photoshot

Rage Against the Machine have raised $3 million for charity while combating ticket scalpers ahead of their highly anticipated reunion tour.

Implementing a model that allowed the band to hold back 10 percent of the tickets available at each of their upcoming shows, Rage sold these tickets as “charity tickets,” pricing them higher than standard ticket prices, all of the money from which will benefit a local charity.

Announcing the idea last week in a post on Instagram, the band said that “since the announcement of our tour, scalpers and broker sites have been listing fake tickets for RATM. We want to do everything we can to protect our fans from predatory scalping and, at the same time, raise a substantial amount of money for charities and activist organisations we support in each city.”

Tickets on sale now at RATM.com

The move comes in response to resale tickets appearing on websites before any tickets were even sold.

Tickets for the tour are now on sale, and although there are fans upset by the severely inflated prices that some secondary reseller sites are selling them at, Tom Morello says the band have managed to keep 85 percent of tickets off the resale market raising over $3 million for charity in the process.

Responding to fans who were upset about the higher priced tickets, Morello explained the concept of the charity tickets and noted that Rage have already raised over $3 million.

“10% of all Tix reserved for charity,” Morello began his response to a fan questioning the almost $1,000 price tag for two tickets to the band’s Glendale, Arizona show. “100% of money above base price on each ticket goes to charities in that city. Charity price fluctuates to counter scalping. When we have final numbers will list charities. Over $3m raised for charity in first 48 hrs.”

In a separate tweet, Morello confirmed that Rage have been largely successful in fighting against ticket scalping practices. “So far we stopped approx 85% of the scalping market but I agree that ANY scalping is horrible and we will continue to combat it,” he wrote.

Rage announced their comeback last November, with the first run of dates revealed to take place along US border towns in between two shows at Coachella.

Earlier this week, Rage Against The Machine were revealed as headliners for this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals. The move did not please everyone, however, with some fans confused about why they’re taking top spot.

