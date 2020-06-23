Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello has surprised a 10-year-old fan by gifting her one of his signature guitars.

Nandi Bushell’s recent cover of Rage classic ‘Guerrilla Radio’, in which she played drums, bass, and guitar, caught the attention of Morello and prompted him to have one of his new signature Fender Soul Power Stratocaster’s delivered to young musician.

Bushell dedicated her cover to Black Lives Matter and the fight to end racism, and Morello shared the performance on Twitter, writing: “Well now we are on the right track.”

Now, the 10-year-old has posted a new clip to her YouTube channel showing her being surprised at her home in the UK with a video message from Morello.

“Hey Nandi, I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future,” he told Bushell.

He continued: “I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 17-years-old, so you are way, super-far ahead of me, and I look forward to hearing a lot more of your music in the future. You’ve got a lot of soul, and here’s a little Soul Power to go with it. Keep it up!”

“Thank you so, so, so, so much, Tom Morello, for this beautiful guitar – I can’t wait to jam with you! Thank you so, so, much!” Bushell said reacting to Morello’s gift.

Bushell has been wowing music fans for a number of years with her skillful musicianship. Her rendition of Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’ has more than a million views on YouTube, and a recent performance of Queens Of The Stone Age’s ‘No One Knows’ was applauded by the band itself.

Meanwhile, Rage Against The Machine have rescheduled the entirety of their planned 2020 reunion tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dates set to take place through May had already been postponed in the wake of the global crisis, but the band have now confirmed the whole tour will take place in 2021 instead.

Earlier this month, the band have re-entered the US charts following worldwide protests for racial equality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.