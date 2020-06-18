ABC’s ‘rage’ to air Rupert Hine tribute episode this weekend

ABC’s rage will pay tribute to the late Rupert Hine this weekend.

The long-standing music program will air excerpts from a previously-unseen 1983 interview Molly Meldrum conducted with the producer on Countdown.

News of Hine’s passing broke earlier this month. He was 72. Hine was known for his work with the likes of Tina Turner, Howard Jones, The Fixx, Rush and Underworld over his 50-year career.

rage‘s Friday night program will mix some of Hine’s solo music videos with that of the artists he produced. The show kicks off on ABC1 from 11:22pm AEST.

This Friday rage will pay tribute to synth pop master and prolific record producer Rupert Hine with some of his solo music videos, as well as many of the biggest artists he produced. We'll also be airing excerpts from a 1983 Molly Meldrum interview that never aired on Countdown. pic.twitter.com/YXYv9EokLJ — rage (@rageABC) June 18, 2020

Hine’s music first appeared in a broadcast episode of Countdown in 1981. During the program, Meldrum played his song solo song ‘Misplaced Love’. When Meldrum spoke to Hine in 1983, the prodcer had released his fifth solo album, ‘The Wildest Wish to Fly.’

The ABC received social media criticism earlier this year over its decision to shorten rage‘s Saturday morning broadcast. It traditionally runs from 6 to 11am each week. Since April, however, the national broadcaster has curtailed that in order to air a lengthier version of News Breakfast with coronavirus coverage.

On June 11, the show announced it would return in an amended format. The program currently plays the ARIA music charts between 6 and 7am, before returning again at 10am for a further two hours.