Rage to air special program dedicated to Victorian artists, ‘To Melbourne, With Love’

ABC’s rage will be airing a special program dedicated to Victorian musicians in lockdown this weekend, called ‘To Melbourne, With Love’.

The show will feature music videos from Victorian artists, including Amyl and The Sniffers’ ‘Cup Of Destiny’, Camp Cope’s ‘Lost: Season One’, and Archie Roach’s ‘Rally Round The Drum’, featuring Paul Kelly.

We're feeling for our mates in Melbourne, so we're dedicating a show to the Victorian artists who have given us so much over the years. Tune in to our To Melbourne, With Love special Sat August 22 from 11am & 11:50pm on ABC. https://t.co/iirxtNGmOb 📷 SKYHOOKS – Horror Movie pic.twitter.com/hixAVzpanm — rage (@rageABC) August 17, 2020

“With the whole state of Victoria struggling on with varying levels of restrictions, and Melbourne halfway through their six-week stage 4 lockdown, we wanted to show our support by dedicating a whole show to the Victorian artists who have given us so much throughout the years,” a statement on the rage webpage said.

“We were going to wait until Melbourne Music Week this November to air this particular special, but we figured our Victorian comrades could use this episode now more than ever.”

Melbourne has been home to some of Australia’s biggest musical exports, including Courtney Barnett, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Nick Cave, Kylie Minogue and many more.

Iconic parts of the city’s scenery have been immortalised in music videos, from the Skyhooks ‘Horror Movie’ shot in Luna Park, to Paul Kelly’s ‘From St Kilda to Kings Cross’, featuring footage from the St Kilda Esplanade.

Earlier this year, rage’s five hour 6am-11am slot was cut back to an hour to allow News Breakfast a longer runtime. The decision was criticised on social media, resulting in the culmination of a petition to bring the full program back.

Watch rage’s ‘To Melbourne, With Love’ special on the ABC, Saturday August 22 at 11am or 11.50pm AEST.