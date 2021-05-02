Rag’n’Bone Man shares powerful new single ‘Crossfire’

Rag’n’Bone Man has shared another preview of his upcoming new album – listen to new single ‘Crossfire’ below.

The track is the latest teaser ahead of the release of the singer’s new album ‘Life By Misadventure’, which is set to land next week (May 7).

The album was first previewed back in January with new single ‘All You Ever Wanted’, while last month saw the arrival of new track ‘Anywhere Away From Here’, a collaboration with Pink that the pair will perform at this month’s BRIT Awards.

Advertisement

Of new single ‘Crossfire’, the singer said: “‘Crossfire’ as a concept came to me in a really mad dream. I wrote it with Ben JC (my keys player and co-writer for the album) and Bill (my amazing bass player) and I’m so excited to play this one live.”

‘Life By Misadventure’ was largely produced by Mike Elizondo (Eminem, Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette) at his studio near Nashville. Recorded “like a live album”, the project contains contributions from drummer Daru Jones (who worked on Jack White‘s ‘Lazaretto’) and guitarist Wendy Melvoin (Prince‘s The Revolution).

“We had quite a time to live with the songs this time around,” Rag’n’Bone Man explained. “Too often, how I’d done things before, was that we’d written a song and I had to sing it the same day, and that was the version we’d use on the album. This way, it was far easier to get real emotion into the music.”

‘Life By Misadventure’ is set to be toured around the UK later this year, beginning in October with a hometown show at Brighton Centre before the dates carry on through the rest of the month and end in early November with a London show at Hammersmith Apollo.

Advertisement

The new dates follow three sold-out London gigs at the Jazz Cafe, set for the last week of June. See the new autumn UK tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now here.