Rainbow Chan returns with new single ‘Idols 偶像’

Rainbow Chan has returned with her first single for the year, ‘Idols 偶像’.

Described by Chan as “if Teresa Teng and Gwen Stefani had a kid”, the Sydney artist’s latest foregrounds her lush, harmonised vocals with crystalline synths and groove-heavy electronic bass.

‘Idols 偶像’ marks the first single from a forthcoming EP from Rainbow Chan titled ‘Stanley’. Though a release date has not yet been announced for the project, the EP was entirely self-produced and is described by Chan as “an exploration of a love past” and “a farewell to a city that’s changed forever”.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Idols 偶像’ below:

Chan has been relatively quiet since releasing her most recent album, 2019’s ‘Pillars’. Last year, however, she teamed up with Marcus Whale and Eugene Choi for In the Mood – A Love Letter to Wong Kar-wai & Hong Kong.

The live-streamed performance, commissioned by the Sydney Opera House, was a dramatised tribute to Wong Kar-wai’s 2000 romantic drama In the Mood for Love, celebrating the film’s 20th anniversary. The trio were set to reprise the performance for a live audience as part of this year’s VIVID Festival line-up prior to the event’s cancellation.

Last year also saw Chan release a standalone single, ‘Triune’, a modern adaptation of a Lunar New Year celebration song in the Cantonese dialect of Weitou.