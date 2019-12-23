Rainbow Serpent Festival has “temporarily halted” its ticket sales after bushfires damaged its festival site in Lexton, Victoria.
Over the weekend, the organisers of Rainbow Serpent said that the town of Lexton was burned by bushfires on Friday (December 20), causing damage to the festival grounds. “The fire has currently burned through 2,000 hectares including parts of the festival site but the damage to our essential infrastructure has been minimal in the context of things,” they wrote on Saturday.
View this post on Instagram
The warning for the town of Lexton was downgraded to ‘watch and act’ at 4am after they were issued an evacuation order last night. It was a long and scary night for residents and we’re just so grateful that everyone is safe 🙏 . This does not mean the situation is over. The region is still in danger with a huge fire still active, trees falling and visibility low from smoke. Road closures are in place and under no circumstances should anyone travel to the area. . The fire has currently burned through 2,000 hectares including parts of the festival site but the damage to our essential infrastructure has been minimal in the context of things. We are assessing the damage this morning and will continue keeping you informed with updates when we have more information. . We’d like to thank you all for your support, messages and posts that have shown the true nature of our Rainbow tribe- caring, compassionate and full of concern for the local communities that have given us so much over two decades. To see your love for Lexton, Beaufort and surrounds has warmed the hearts of everyone at Rainbow HQ <3 #rainbowserpent #rainbowserpentfestival #festival #australianfestivals #australianfestival #doof #bushdoof #transformationalfestival #rave #technofestival #lexton
After inspecting the grounds, Rainbow Serpent followed up with a new statement on its Instagram today, saying it will continue to “consult with experts and our stakeholders about the format of the 2020 festival”. “Of primary concern is your safety and that of the crew,” the statement reads.
The status of the event will be decided in a week’s time, Rainbow Serpent added. “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we have meetings with stakeholders over the next week. In the meantime, try to not speculate; we’ll let you know the outcome as soon as we do,” they said.
Rainbow Serpent 2020 is set to take place during the Australia Day weekend on January 24 to 27. The four-day music festival boasts a lineup of international and local talent, from UK trance pioneers Quirk to Swedish DJ La Fleur to Melbourne’s very own Deep Fried Dub.
Those who wish to offer assistance to the people of Lexton and the affected surrounding areas can head to Rainbow Serpent’s page here.
View this post on Instagram
We will issue a longer statement in the next 24 hours but, in the meantime, want to express our gratitude for the brave CFA volunteers and our site crew who battled and saved much of the festival's infrastructure on Friday night, when this photo was taken. Heroes all 🙏 . Right now, we wish to focus on our neighbours and the local community, who have lost so much more than we. Homes, stock, livelihoods and local wildlife. Our hearts are breaking for them 💔 . .. We're coming up with a plan for the Rainbow community to help so please standby for announcements. .. We appreciate all of your offers of assistance but ask, again, that nobody travel to the area. Fire is still active and safety is a concern. .. We love you tribe. Thanks for your amazing support 💗 #rainbowserpent #rainbowserpentfestival #festival #musicfestival #australianfestivals #australianfestival #doof #bushdoof #rave #technofestival #lexton
View this post on Instagram
Our home may be blackened but our hearts are full of gratitude for the incredibly brave CFA volunteers, other emergency services and our site crew who battled and managed to save much of our vital infrastructure and site buildings in Friday’s bushfire. . As you can see from this photo below taken on Saturday, there is damage to the festival site but it could have been so much worse. . Our sincere hope is that the festival can go ahead in some form over the January long weekend. . We have temporarily halted ticket sales while we assess the damage. We appreciate your patience as it will take a week to consult with experts and our stakeholders about the format of the 2020 festival. Of primary concern is your safety and that of the crew. . Our thoughts are with the Lexton, Beaufort, surrounding communities and the many other communities in Australia who have suffered much larger losses than ours. . Thank you to everyone for your generous offers of support. Please sign-up on the link below to show your interest and we’ll be in touch in the coming days with further information on how you can help. . In the meantime, we wish to stress again, please do not travel to the site or area until further notice as safety is still a concern. . We thank you for your patience and understanding as we have meetings with stakeholders over the next week. In the meantime, try to not speculate; we’ll let you know the outcome as soon as we do. . bit.ly/HelpLexton #rainbowserpent #rainbowserpentfestival #festival #musicfestival #australianfestivals #australianfestival #doof #bushdoof #rave #technofestival #lexton #australiaburns