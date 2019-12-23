Rainbow Serpent Festival has “temporarily halted” its ticket sales after bushfires damaged its festival site in Lexton, Victoria.

Over the weekend, the organisers of Rainbow Serpent said that the town of Lexton was burned by bushfires on Friday (December 20), causing damage to the festival grounds. “The fire has currently burned through 2,000 hectares including parts of the festival site but the damage to our essential infrastructure has been minimal in the context of things,” they wrote on Saturday.

After inspecting the grounds, Rainbow Serpent followed up with a new statement on its Instagram today, saying it will continue to “consult with experts and our stakeholders about the format of the 2020 festival”. “Of primary concern is your safety and that of the crew,” the statement reads.

The status of the event will be decided in a week’s time, Rainbow Serpent added. “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we have meetings with stakeholders over the next week. In the meantime, try to not speculate; we’ll let you know the outcome as soon as we do,” they said.

Rainbow Serpent 2020 is set to take place during the Australia Day weekend on January 24 to 27. The four-day music festival boasts a lineup of international and local talent, from UK trance pioneers Quirk to Swedish DJ La Fleur to Melbourne’s very own Deep Fried Dub.

Those who wish to offer assistance to the people of Lexton and the affected surrounding areas can head to Rainbow Serpent’s page here.

