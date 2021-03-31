Raised As Wolves share new single ‘Frayed Out’

Wollongong rock trio Raised As Wolves have shared their first new music of 2021, ‘Frayed Out’.

The single, released yesterday (March 31), comes almost a year removed from their previous single ‘My Headache is Getting Worse’. It was premiered on Australian blog Pilerats this past Tuesday before its official release.

Listen to ‘Frayed Out’ below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist and guitarist Brad Colley described ‘Frayed Out’ as “definitely one of our heavier songs,” while also acknowledging it was “a little different” for the band.

“Lyrically, it deals with some pretty well-trodden ground – stress, anxiety, pressure,” he said.

“I was pretty sick of some things at the time I wrote the lyrics, so it’s pretty bleak at times. Although I don’t feel like that now, I think the sentiment still remains. I hope people can relate to it.”

The band are set to launch the single with several co-headlining shows alongside Melbourne duo Sophisticated Dingo.

The band will play at Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice in Sydney tonight (April 1), before returning to Wollongong venue La La La’s on Saturday night.

The tour is also set to take in Brisbane next week, although this will depend on the developing COVID cluster in the city.